Face to Face

Apr 14, 2022

BRIGHT NIGHTS PRESENTS
Choreographed by Naishi Wang

In an effective conversation the following elements are involved: changes in facial expression and tone, body movements and gestures – all expressed in a “face-to-face” manner. But what about online? Are you really going to kiss me when you send a kiss emoji?

Face to Face is a conceptual dance/body theatre duet created and performed by Naishi Wang with Lukas Malkowski. Exploring the complexity of human emotions in real space by looking at emoji characters in cyber reality, the work seeks to find connections through nonverbal forms of communication.

April 20-30 at the Citadel, 304 Parliament Street. $25. citadelcie.com

Location Address - 304 Parliament Street, Toronto, ON M5A 3A4

Event Price - $25.00

Wed, Apr 20th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sat, Apr 30th, 2022

Concert or Performance

Dance
 
