Transmit Presents a live concert at the Baby G. Chicago trio FACS never stop pushing forward; they’ve honed and refined their stark, minimal scrape and clatter for four years and counting, having risen out of the ashes of beloved Chicago band Disappears in 2018 with the bone-rattling intensity of Negative Houses. The trio return in 2021 with Present Tense, their fourth album and perhaps their sharpest statement as a band.
Dec 4 at 9 pm. 19+. $15, adv $12. showclix.com
Location - The Baby G