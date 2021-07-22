COVID-19

Jul 22, 2021

Transmit Presents a live concert at the Baby G. Chicago trio FACS never stop pushing forward; they’ve honed and refined their stark, minimal scrape and clatter for four years and counting, having risen out of the ashes of beloved Chicago band Disappears in 2018 with the bone-rattling intensity of Negative Houses. The trio return in 2021 with Present Tense, their fourth album and perhaps their sharpest statement as a band.

Dec 4 at 9 pm. 19+. $15, adv $12. showclix.com

Location - The Baby G

2021-12-04 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-12-04 @ 11:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Music

The Baby G

