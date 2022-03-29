Family friendly brunch magic show featuring Kensington Ken!

Family-friendly magic show for both adults and children in the heart of Kensington Market, with a special brunch menu.

Come join us every Saturday and Sunday afternoon for some delicious brunch food, and a magical afternoon that will entertain and amaze the whole family! Local magician entertainer Kensington Ken will bring his entire repertoire of magic illusions that will leave you in awe and laughter.

The tricks performed will be both for children and adults, so there will be something for everyone. For those who are brave enough, the grand finale is the magical guillotine! It will be an interactive show with a lot of audience participation.

Brunch will be served starting at noon, and the show will start at 2pm. Please note that the cost of brunch is not included in the price of admission, but there will be full food and drink service before and during the show.

After the show, there will be an opportunity for the kids to take pictures with the magic props. You are welcomed to hang out in the theatre as long as you’d like to mingle with other families and children.

Hope to see you there! April 2 and 3, brunch from noon, show at 2 pm. $10-$35, eventbrite.com