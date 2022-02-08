The Canadian Opera Company reopens the doors to the recently renovated Canadian Opera Company Theatre with Fantasma, a new work by composer former COC Composer-in-Residence Ian Cusson and playwright Colleen Murphy.

The opera follows best friends Léa and Ivy, as they stumble upon a dark secret when visiting a boisterous, old-fashioned carnival. Their ghostly discovery confronts them with an age-old dilemma: when faced with another person’s suffering, do you turn away, or try to help?

The opera features a number of current Ensemble Studio artists cast in leading roles, and explores the universal themes of death, violence, compassion, and having the courage to insist on being heard.

Four performances:

March 9 and 10, 2022 at 7:30 P.M.

March 12, 2022 at 1 P.M. and 7:30 P.M.