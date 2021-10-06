Candlelight Concerts

Readers' Choice 2021

Oct 6, 2021

Classical concerts illuminated by candlelight and performed by live musicians with music from Vivaldi, Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart. Vivaldi at the Four Seasons, Nov 9. Chopin’s Best Works, Nov 13. Beethoven’s Best Works, Nov 19. Bach to Beatles, Nov 20 & 23. 7 pm. $30-$60. Metropolitan Community Church, 115 Simpson. https://feverup.com/toronto/candlelight

Candlelight: Vivaldi at the Four Seasons – Metropolitan Community Church (November 9)
Candlelight: Chopin’s Best Works – Metropolitan Community Church (November 13)
Candlelight: Beethoven’s Best Works – Metropolitan Community Church (November 19)
Candlelight: Bach to Beatles – Metropolitan Community Church (November 20 & November 23)

Location Address - 115 Simpson, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Tickets range from $30.00 -$60.00 CAD

Tue, Nov 9th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Concert or Performance

Music

