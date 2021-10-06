Candlelight Concerts

Classical concerts illuminated by candlelight and performed by live musicians with music from Vivaldi, Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart. Vivaldi at the Four Seasons, Nov 9. Chopin’s Best Works, Nov 13. Beethoven’s Best Works, Nov 19. Bach to Beatles, Nov 20 & 23. 7 pm. $30-$60. Metropolitan Community Church, 115 Simpson. https://feverup.com/toronto/candlelight

