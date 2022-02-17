Readers' Choice 2021

Finale Panel Discussion: Black Professional Trailblazers: Making a Difference and Paving The Way

Feb 17, 2022

11 11 people viewed this event.

A cultural celebration and recognition of Black professional trailblazers and Black youth who are making a difference in the Black community and paving the way for younger generations. Learn their personal stories, achievements and accomplishments, and be ready to be motivated and inspired by their words of wisdom.

Event includes a special live performance by Toronto Symphony Orchestra musicians highlighting Black composers.

Fri, Feb 25th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to 05:30 PM

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Community Events

