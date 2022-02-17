Finale Panel Discussion: Black Professional Trailblazers: Making a Difference and Paving The Way

- News
A cultural celebration and recognition of Black professional trailblazers and Black youth who are making a difference in the Black community and paving the way for younger generations. Learn their personal stories, achievements and accomplishments, and be ready to be motivated and inspired by their words of wisdom.
Event includes a special live performance by Toronto Symphony Orchestra musicians highlighting Black composers.
Event Price - FREE