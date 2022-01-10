Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein

Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke takes the Orchestra and a pair of sensational singers back to Broadway in a captivating concert dedicated to the unforgettable tunes of one of the most successful pairings in the history of musical theatre. With treasured classics from The Sound of Music, Carousel, Oklahoma!, and South Pacific, you’ll experience a few of your favourite things and then some!

Steven Reineke, conductor

Emily Padgett, soprano

Josh Young, tenor

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Tue, February 22, 2022 at 8:00pm

Wed, February 23, 2022 at 2:00pm

Wed, February 23, 2022 at 8:00pm

