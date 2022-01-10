Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein

- News
Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke takes the Orchestra and a pair of sensational singers back to Broadway in a captivating concert dedicated to the unforgettable tunes of one of the most successful pairings in the history of musical theatre. With treasured classics from The Sound of Music, Carousel, Oklahoma!, and South Pacific, you’ll experience a few of your favourite things and then some!
Steven Reineke, conductor
Emily Padgett, soprano
Josh Young, tenor
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Tue, February 22, 2022 at 8:00pm
Wed, February 23, 2022 at 2:00pm
Wed, February 23, 2022 at 8:00pm
Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.
Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $47-$138
