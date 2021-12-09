“Gather around the fire, sit forward, turn up the volume, and try not to cover your eyes!”

Toronto Film School’s upcoming production of Fireside Fears, directed by Jack Grinhaus and featuring a cast of fifth-term Acting for Film, TV & the Theatre students, is an anthology series that explores the many faces of the fears that reside in all of us.

Showtimes:

– Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. (EST)

– Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. (EST)

– Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. (EST)

Tune in to any of the above performances, which will be livestreamed from Toronto Film School’s studios, here:

https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/fireside-fears/