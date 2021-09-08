- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Touring performance of four beloved Robert Munsch stories told through the wacky and wild style of actor M. John Kennedy..
Touring performance of four beloved Robert Munsch stories told through the wacky and wild style of actor M. John Kennedy. Fun for all ages! Seating is arrange by social pods, so tickets are limited. Reservation only, no walk-ups. Full refunds available as covid precaution.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fireside-munsch-tickets-169495817553
Event Price - $25