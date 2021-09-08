- News
Four beloved Robert Munsch stories told by actor M. John Kennedy. All ages. Seating is arrange by social pods, so tickets are limited. Reservation only, no walk-ups. Full refunds available as a Covid precaution. Oct 16 and 17 at 10 am. $25. Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fireside-munsch-tickets-169495817553
Event Price - $25