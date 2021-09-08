COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Fireside Munsch

Four beloved Robert Munsch stories told by actor M. John Kennedy. All ages. Seating is arrange by social pods, so.

Sep 8, 2021

Fireside Munsch

19 19 people viewed this event.

Four beloved Robert Munsch stories told by actor M. John Kennedy. All ages. Seating is arrange by social pods, so tickets are limited. Reservation only, no walk-ups. Full refunds available as a Covid precaution. Oct 16 and 17 at 10 am. $25. Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fireside-munsch-tickets-169495817553

Additional Details

Event Price - $25

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 to

Location
76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176, Toronto, ON, Wychwood Theatre

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine