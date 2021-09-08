COVID-19

Sep 8, 2021

Fireside Munsch!

Touring performance of four beloved Robert Munsch stories told through the wacky and wild style of actor M. John Kennedy. Fun for all ages! Seating is arrange by social pods, so tickets are limited. Reservation only, no walk-ups. Full refunds available as covid precaution.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fireside-munsch-tickets-169495817553

Additional Details

Event Price - $25

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 to

Location
76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176, Toronto, ON, Wychwood Theatre

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre
 
 

