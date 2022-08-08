Fireside Munsch – August Stories

- News
M. John Kennedy’s hit solo show Fireside Munsch! Featuring four of Robert Munsch‘s stories performed as one wacky storytelling play returns to the Wychwood Theatre. Adults and children alike will have a ball of fun reliving these Munsch classics.
Based on the books: Smelly Socks, The Sandcastle Contest, Seeing Red and Give Me Back My Dad!
FUN FOR ALL-AGES!
August 13 & 14 at Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood. $25. eventbrite.com
