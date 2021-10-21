Kathleen Rea returns to the stage to perform “Five Angels on the Steps” created by choreographer Newton Moraes a Toronto-based Brazilian choreographer.

Moraes lives to transform moments that mark life, positive or negative, into dance. He has intricately woven Rea’s experiences into an imagistic tapestry of human expression — a testament to Rea, who as a mature dancer, brings a depth of presence and experience to the stage.

The title, “Five Angels on the Steps” derives from Rea’s near-death experience in which she floated out of her body and met five angels. What she learned from them is the driver of this dance work. The angels are forever present in the work, represented by five large octagonal cylinders. Inevitably, Rea’s unique perspective from living with Autism also permeates the work. Along for the ride is “Skelly”, Rea’s anatomical skeleton that she uses to teach functional movement in her everyday life. This dance work delves into death, madness, visions, anatomy, sensuality, little monsters, love, and loss.

Choreographer – Newton Moraes.

Dancer – Kathleen Rea.

Lighting Design – Sharon DiGenova.

Publicity Photos – David Hou.

Dates and Times: Fri. Nov. 19 and 20 at 8:00 pm and Sun. Nov. 21 at 2:00 pm. $20-$50. http://FiveAngelsontheSteps.eventzilla.net

Funded by:

Toronto Arts Council and Ontario Trillium Foundation