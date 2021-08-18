COVID-19

Aug 18, 2021

F**king Crackers & Party Girl

Armon Ghaeinizadeh and Justine Christense present a powerful double bill presentation.

F**king Crackers: Brown boy comes to a startling realization about his identity as he tries to navigate the “community”.

Party Girl: Tiffany is a party girl, it’s what she does. Come party with her until it’s no longer a party.

Aug 20 at 8 pm. $20 or $40. Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176. https://www.tyttheatre.com/whatson

Social Distancing will be adhered too, Masks must be worn at all times in the venue unless drinking water or eating. This is a covid Conscious space, more details about the space can be found at https://www.tyttheatre.com/wychwood-theatre

Content Warning: Coarse language, mentions of sexual assault, sexual content, and mentions of domestic violence.

Additional Details

Event Price - $20/40

Your Email Address - admin@tyttheatre.com

Venue Address - 76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176, Toronto, ON M6G 4C7

Date And Time
2021-08-20 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-20 @ 10:00 PM

Location
76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176, Toronto, ON M6G 4C7, Wychwood Theatre

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

