F**king Crackers & Party Girl

Armon Ghaeinizadeh and Justine Christense present a powerful double bill presentation.

F**king Crackers: Brown boy comes to a startling realization about his identity as he tries to navigate the “community”.

Party Girl: Tiffany is a party girl, it’s what she does. Come party with her until it’s no longer a party.

Aug 20 at 8 pm. $20 or $40. Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176. https://www.tyttheatre.com/whatson

Social Distancing will be adhered too, Masks must be worn at all times in the venue unless drinking water or eating. This is a covid Conscious space, more details about the space can be found at https://www.tyttheatre.com/wychwood-theatre

Content Warning: Coarse language, mentions of sexual assault, sexual content, and mentions of domestic violence.