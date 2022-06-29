Readers' Choice 2021

Jun 29, 2022

On July 22, multi-hyphenate artist Flower Face makes her debut headline performance in Toronto to celebrate the release of her highly anticipated album The Shark In Your Water.

Creating melancholic folk music with a bedroom pop heart and taking inspiration from her own vertiginous life experiences, Flower Face’s musical testimonials recall the jagged emotion of Bright Eyes while conjuring the ethereal ecstasy of a fresh wound.

July 22 at 7:30 pm. $17. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen West. eventbrite.com

Location Address - 1150 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3

Event Price - 16.93

Fri, Jul 22nd, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Drake Hotel

Concert or Performance

Music

