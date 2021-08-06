A story of perseverance and triumph, Forever Dusty is full of joy, vitality, and insight into the life and career of one of the most influential soul singers of all time​.

Follow the journey of the young Mary O’Brien, a shy Irish schoolgirl who falls in love with American soul music and transforms herself into transatlantic pop icon Dusty Springfield. Featuring classic songs such as “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” and “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself,” this Off-Broadway hit musical takes on both the triumphs and pitfalls that come with Dusty’s life of fame, from her resistance to civil injustice to her struggles with substance abuse.