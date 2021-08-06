- News
A story of perseverance and triumph, Forever Dusty is full of joy, vitality, and insight into the life and career of one of the most influential soul singers of all time.
Follow the journey of the young Mary O’Brien, a shy Irish schoolgirl who falls in love with American soul music and transforms herself into transatlantic pop icon Dusty Springfield. Featuring classic songs such as “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” and “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself,” this Off-Broadway hit musical takes on both the triumphs and pitfalls that come with Dusty’s life of fame, from her resistance to civil injustice to her struggles with substance abuse.
Your Email Address - Office@themedley.ca
Venue Address - 2026 Yonge Street