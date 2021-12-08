Thursday December 30th, the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is so excited to welcome back Frank Wilks & The Freedom Express Band. This is going to be a fantastic night of music for all of you classic rock fans, as this band will definitely deliver some incredible classic hits from the 60s and 70s!. You will hear music from your favourite bands such as Buffalo Springfield, James Brown, Neil Young, Jimi Hendrix, Steve Winwood, The Doors, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, The Beatles, Steve Miller Band, The Eagles, CCR, Cream and so much more! The show starts at 9pm, there will be no cover! Don’t Miss it!

​Frank Wilks has a star line up of musicians in his band. Frank Wilks fronts the band with John Hutt on guitar and vocals, Mark Bell on drums and Dave McKoy on bass guitar. There is a new addition to the band, Gord Mckinnonon keyboards and vocals. This band is performing in clubs playing classic rock, blues and originals.