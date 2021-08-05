COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Freaky Fridays Comedy

Friday the 13th show with host Abbas Wahab and Anthony Engelbrecht, Andrew Packer, Jacob Balshin, Olivia Stadler, Faraz Niafattah, Nitish.

Aug 5, 2021

Freaky Fridays Comedy

18 18 people viewed this event.

Friday the 13th show with host Abbas Wahab and Anthony Engelbrecht, Andrew Packer, Jacob Balshin, Olivia Stadler, Faraz Niafattah, Nitish Sakuja, Rapheal Loucadellis, Jordan Policicchio and Max Sheldrick. Aug 13 at 10 pm. $40 for two tickets. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14502

Additional Details

Location - Comedy Bar

Your Email Address - jcpolicicchio@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto

Date And Time
2021-08-13 @ 10:00 PM to
2021-08-13 @ 11:30 PM

Location
945 Bloor St W, Toronto, 945 Bloor W, Toronto

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Share With Friends