Freaky Fridays Comedy

Friday the 13th show with host Abbas Wahab and Anthony Engelbrecht, Andrew Packer, Jacob Balshin, Olivia Stadler, Faraz Niafattah, Nitish Sakuja, Rapheal Loucadellis, Jordan Policicchio and Max Sheldrick. Aug 13 at 10 pm. $40 for two tickets. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14502
Location - Comedy Bar
