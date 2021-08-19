The death of legendary jazz trumpet player FREDDIE HUBBARD in ’91 rocked the world of jazz. Thousands of trumpeters world-wide have been profoundly affected by the sound of Freddie Hubbard’s horn over the years, his powerful approach and energized style having shaped the evolution of many, including Trinidadian-born multi-award winning jazz trumpeter BROWNMAN ALI. Tonight Ali, and an all-star cast of Toronto’s finest, takes on the exciting task of paying tribute to one of the greatest jazz trumpet players in the history of the artform – Freddie Hubbard. The night will feature a set of Hubbard’s early acoustic period while on the Blue Note label (“Ready for Freddie”, “Open Sesame”) and the second set will showcase his later electric period while on the CTI label (“Red Clay”, “Skydive”).

:: Brownman Ali — trumpet, electric trumpet (National Jazz Award)

:: Nick Maclean — piano & synths (Global Music Award)

:: Ross MacIntyre — acoustic & electric basses (Juno Award)

:: Ethan Ardelli — drumset & breakbeats (Juno Award)

Fri-Aug-27, 2021

7:30-10:30pm (doors @ 7pm)

$20 door, $15 advance, $10 students w/ ID

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/freddie-hubbard-tribute-feat-brownman-ali-tickets-166104899225

@ Supermarket, 268 Augusta, Toronto, www.SupermarketTO.ca

ABOUT BROWNMAN ALI:

www.Brownman.com

An internationally acclaimed trumpet player, Brownman Ali is heralded by the NY Village Voice as “Canada’s preeminent jazz trumpet player”, and is best known as the last trumpet soloist for legendary jazz-hip-hop outfit Guru’s Jazzmatazz (replacing Donald Byrd in this iconic group). When not leading 8 groups of his own (including the National Jazz Award winning BROWNMAN ELECTRYC TRIO and Montreal Jazz Fest’s “Grand Prix du Jazz” winners CRUZAO), he is also a highly in-demand studio session musician having appeared on over 300 recordings to date, and is the CEO of the Brooklyn-based Browntasauras Records label. www.Browntasauras.com

“Awards are nice, naturally, but to dig what Brownman is doing, you’ve got to see him live. I had a chance to do just that over the summer when Brownman fronted his killer trio … I came away with a blown mind. This guy’s got chops galore, soul to match, and a sense of phrasing that recalls many of the greats, but suggests itself to be his own.”– Buffalo News