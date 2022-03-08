Free March Break Events at Tanger Outlets Cookstown

Enjoy FREE daily activities this March Break at Tanger Outlets, sponsored by Arbo Dental Care!

Monday, March 14- Reptile Zoo at 11 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2 PM.

Tuesday, March 15- Science Camp at 11 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, and 2 PM

Wednesday, March 16- Magic Show at 11 AM, 12 PM, and 1 PM

Thursday, March 17- St. Patrick’s Day party all day long!

Friday, March 18- Reptile Zoo at 11 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2 PM

Visit https://www.tangeroutletcanada.com/cookstown/events/march for more details.

Participants are required to check-in at Shopper Services on the day of the event to receive an entry ticket.

Tickets are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and masks are mandatory for all participants ages 2+.