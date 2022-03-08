Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 8, 2022

Free March Break Events at Tanger Outlets Cookstown

22 22 people viewed this event.

Enjoy FREE daily activities this March Break at Tanger Outlets, sponsored by Arbo Dental Care!

Monday, March 14- Reptile Zoo at 11 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2 PM.

Tuesday, March 15- Science Camp at 11 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, and 2 PM

Wednesday, March 16- Magic Show at  11 AM, 12 PM, and 1 PM

Thursday, March 17- St. Patrick’s Day party all day long!

Friday, March 18- Reptile Zoo at 11 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2 PM

Visit https://www.tangeroutletcanada.com/cookstown/events/march for more details.

Participants are required to check-in at Shopper Services on the day of the event to receive an entry ticket.

Tickets are offered on a first-come-first-served basis.  Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and masks are mandatory for all participants ages 2+.

Additional Details

Location Address - 3311 County Road 89, Cookstown, ON

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Mon, Mar 14th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Fri, Mar 18th, 2022

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

