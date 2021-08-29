Free Times Cafe Long Weekend Music Fest

COVID-19

Join us this coming Labour Day long weekend for the first ever long weekend music festival at the Free Times.

Aug 29, 2021

Join us this coming Labour Day long weekend for the first ever long weekend music festival at the Free Times Cafe on College Street! We will have local musicians perform all weekend, including a 12-hour music marathon on Saturday.

Admission is free (we pass the hat after each performance), so come join us and enjoy live music from some of Toronto’s finest local musicians. We start on Friday at 7 pm and will have a new performer every hour on the hour.

Friday, Sept. 3: 7-11pm
Saturday Sept. 4: Noon-midnight
Sunday Sept.5: 5pm-midnight

The vibe is always amazing, and you will have fun and meet new friends. Check with our website for updated performer lists and times. Hope to see you there!

Additional Details

Venue Name - Free Times Cafe

Event Price - Pay what you can

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 3rd, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Sun, Sep 5th, 2021 to

Location
320 College Street, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

