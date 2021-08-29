Free Times Cafe Long Weekend Music Fest

- News
Join us this coming Labour Day long weekend for the first ever long weekend music festival at the Free Times Cafe on College Street! We will have local musicians perform all weekend, including a 12-hour music marathon on Saturday.
Admission is free (we pass the hat after each performance), so come join us and enjoy live music from some of Toronto’s finest local musicians. We start on Friday at 7 pm and will have a new performer every hour on the hour.
Friday, Sept. 3: 7-11pm
Saturday Sept. 4: Noon-midnight
Sunday Sept.5: 5pm-midnight
The vibe is always amazing, and you will have fun and meet new friends. Check with our website for updated performer lists and times. Hope to see you there!
https://www.freetimescafe.com/entertainment
Venue Name - Free Times Cafe
Event Price - Pay what you can