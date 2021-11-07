Free Times Stand Up Comedy

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
An evening of stand up comedy featuring exciting new and seasoned comedians from all over Canada. Featuring: Krystle Meixner, Desirée.
An evening of stand up comedy featuring exciting new and seasoned comedians from all over Canada. Featuring: Krystle Meixner, Desirée Walsh, Tamara Junkin, Kelly Aija Zemnickis, Anna Menzies, Harpreet Ess, Rena Taylor, Sarah Boston, Melanie Dahling, Rebecca McDonald, Rush Kazi & Melissa Story
Location Address - 320 College Street West
Event Price - PWYC
Location ID - 564113