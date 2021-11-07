Free Times Stand Up Comedy

New restaurants

An evening of stand up comedy featuring exciting new and seasoned comedians from all over Canada. Featuring: Krystle Meixner, Desirée.

Nov 7, 2021

An evening of stand up comedy featuring exciting new and seasoned comedians from all over Canada. Featuring: Krystle Meixner, Desirée Walsh, Tamara Junkin, Kelly Aija Zemnickis, Anna Menzies, Harpreet Ess, Rena Taylor, Sarah Boston, Melanie Dahling, Rebecca McDonald, Rush Kazi & Melissa Story

Additional Details

Location Address - 320 College Street West

Event Price - PWYC

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 25th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location
Free Times Cafe

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

