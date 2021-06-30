COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

French Night

Online music concert, featuring performers: Barbara Lini, Ame Isia and Marie Lucille. Check out their music on this Two-hour show.

Jun 29, 2021

French Night

18 18 people viewed this event.

Online music concert, featuring performers: Barbara Lini, Ame Isia and Marie Lucille. Check out their music on this Two-hour show broken into parts, highlighting the great music from each of the artists listed above. There will a Q&A session after each performance, where the audience will have a chance to submit their questions. A Digital Street Festival in Support of Local Businesses. July 2 from 3-5 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/star-pow-r-buy-local-concert-series-french-night-tickets-158849604443

Date And Time
2021-07-02 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-07-02 @ 05:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends