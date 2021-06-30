COVID-19

French Nigth

A Digital Street Festival in Support of Local Businesses. An online-only music concert, featuring the most promising talent, coming together to deliver great music to your home!

Jun 29, 2021

A Digital Street Festival in Support of Local Businesses.

An online-only music concert, featuring the most promising talent, coming together to deliver great music to your home!

Performers:

Barbara Lini
Ame
Isia Marie
Lucille
Check out their music on this Spotify Playlist!

Event Details: Two-hour show broken into parts, highlighting the great music from each of the artists listed above. There will a Q&A session after each performance, where the audience will have a chance to submit their questions.

By REGISTERING TODAY for the event, you are entered into a draw for a chance to win a $1000 cash prize, and other special offers!

Date And Time
2021-07-02 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-07-02 @ 05:00 PM

Location
Online

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

