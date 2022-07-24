Babes! Come check out the newest comedy show highlighting the best new babes Toronto has to offer! This show is creating a safe space for new women and lgbtq+ comedians within their first couple of years in the industry to perform in front of a fun and welcoming audience!

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fresh-hot-babes-the-comedy-show-tickets-378672247887?aff=erelexpmlt

Check out 6 new funny babes and 2 pro headliners. Co-hosted and co-produced by Jessie Olsen and Kari Johnson.

Fresh Hot Babes:

Ahmed El Majid

Gigi Klein

Hana Shafi

Winny Clarke

Anna Luo

Danielle Kerr

Headliners:

Clif Knight

Bria Hiebert

Your Place or Mine Comedy Shows are a safe and inclusive space for all! These shows will never tolerate queerphobic, transphobic, body-shaming, racist, misogynistic content, so you and all your friends can come and enjoy a sexy night of comedy and leave feeling like your most amazing (slightly lit!) selves!