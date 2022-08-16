- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Babes! Come check out the newest comedy show highlighting the best new babes Toronto has to offer! This show is creating a safe space for new women and lgbtq+ comedians within their first couple of years in the industry to perform in front of a fun and welcoming audience!
Check out 6 new funny babes and 2 pro headliners. Co-hosted and co-produced by Jessie Olsen and Kari Johnson.
Fresh Hot Babes:
Emilie Wilkinson
Ahmad El Majid
Kristy DeClark
Nadine Djoury
Rae Gallimore
Mickey Dykeman
Headliners:
Surer Qaly Deria
Rush Kazi
Your Place or Mine Comedy Shows are a safe and inclusive space for all! These shows will never tolerate queerphobic, transphobic, body-shaming, racist, misogynistic content, so you and all your friends can come and enjoy a sexy night of comedy and leave feeling like your most amazing (slightly lit!) selves!
Aug 25 at 8 pm. $10. Tallboys, 838 Bloor West. Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fresh-hot-babes-the-comedy-show-tickets-403256530137
Location Address - 838 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1M2
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 563560