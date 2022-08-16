Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 15, 2022

Babes! Come check out the newest comedy show highlighting the best new babes Toronto has to offer! This show is creating a safe space for new women and lgbtq+ comedians within their first couple of years in the industry to perform in front of a fun and welcoming audience!

Check out 6 new funny babes and 2 pro headliners. Co-hosted and co-produced by Jessie Olsen and Kari Johnson.

Fresh Hot Babes:

Emilie Wilkinson

Ahmad El Majid

Kristy DeClark

Nadine Djoury

Rae Gallimore

Mickey Dykeman

Headliners:

Surer Qaly Deria

Rush Kazi

Your Place or Mine Comedy Shows are a safe and inclusive space for all! These shows will never tolerate queerphobic, transphobic, body-shaming, racist, misogynistic content, so you and all your friends can come and enjoy a sexy night of comedy and leave feeling like your most amazing (slightly lit!) selves!

Aug 25 at 8 pm. $10. Tallboys, 838 Bloor West. Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fresh-hot-babes-the-comedy-show-tickets-403256530137

Location Address - 838 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1M2

Event Price - $10

Thu, Aug 25th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

