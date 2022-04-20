Friday Night Comedy and Mentalism featuring Ben Train

Kensington Ken Presents: An evening of comedy and mentalism, featuring the world-renowned Ben Train.

Come join us this Friday for a hilarious night of comedy, complete with a mystifying mentalist magician! We will have 4 professional comedians perform for you, and ending with our featured headliner Ben Train. He is a decorated mentalist and magician, and has performed all over the world.

Tickets are just $14 in advance, and $18 at the door. We are able to keep ticket prices low due to the support of Tacotaco for local artists and performers.

Your featured performers are:

Ben Train: As an award-winning, world-renowned magician and mentalist, Ben Train uses his humor, psychology, and mind-blowing sleight of hand to AMAZE his audience! He will have you laughing out loud and wondering in awe at his mind reading tricks. He is the author of several books and DVDs and has had his work featured in numerous magic publications. Sit back, relax, and enjoy one of Toronto’s premier magicians.

Keith Andrews: Hailing from the glorious Durham region, Keith has been lighting up stages all over the GTA. He now brings his unique style of silly yet subtle irony to our show, and we’re sure you’ll love him.

Dave Luca: Dave moved to Toronto in 2016 to pursue a career in standup comedy. Since then, he has gone on to achieve great things, such as winning Vaughan’s Best Comic competition in 2019, and performing for packed stages across the GTA. Known both for his concupiscent comedy style and misuse of big words, Dave Luca performs in bars and clubs across Ontario looking to spread his message of overeating and antisocial behaviour.

Hannah Veldhoen: Although she is a new comic, Hannah has been absolutely lighting up sold out shows across the GTA and is one of the most sought after female performers. Her darkly energetic style focuses mainly on dating, past regrets and surviving her Oshawa upbringing.

David Reuben: David has been performing stand-up comedy since the mid 1980’s in Canada and the US. He’s performed at The Long Island Comedy Festival in Long Island New York, The Valley of Laughter Comedy Festival in Hartford Connecticut, and countless other stages across Canada and the US. He runs his own show usually, but tonight we’re happy to have him on our stage!

It’s a great way to spend a Friday, and you’ll be right in the heart of Kensington Market. See you there!