Friday Night Comedy Headliners Showcase

Jul 5, 2022

Every Friday we hold a headliners showcase with only professional talent at The Royal Comedy Theatre.

This summer our special guests include: Natalie Cuomo, Ryan Dennee, Ian Fidance, Paul Thompson, Ben Bankas, Abbas Wahab, Gianmarco Soresi, Rob Mailoux, Kyle Lucey, Tom O’Donnell, Tyler Morrison, Braydon Lynch, Katie Boyle and more! These comedians have been on CTV Comedy, Netflix, Comedy Central, Just for Laughs, Sirius XM, iTunes.
Shows start at 8 PM and 10:30 PM
Tickets range from $20-$30. Go to www.royalcomedy.ca

Location Address - 1051 Bloor St West

Event Price - $20 online $25 at the Door

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
