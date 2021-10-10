Friday Night Confessional: Improv Comedy Show

Mahjong Mafia presents improv comedy show that brings together the most diverse cast in the city. You get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fueled by real life secrets submitted by the audience. Oct 15 at 8 pm, doors 7:30 pm. $20. Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/friday-night-confessional-tickets-183865826637

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined each week by some of the best comedians in Toronto. Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background that have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament.