Friday Night Confessional: Improv Comedy Show

Oct 10, 2021

Mahjong Mafia presents improv comedy show that brings together the most diverse cast in the city. You get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fueled by real life secrets submitted by the audience. Oct 15 at 8 pm, doors 7:30 pm. $20. Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/friday-night-confessional-tickets-183865826637

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined each week by some of the best comedians in Toronto. Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background that have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament.

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20

Fri, Oct 15th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

