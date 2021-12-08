Friday Night Confessional: Improv Comedy Show

Mahjong Mafia presents Friday Night Confessional! Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that brings together the most diverse cast in the city and this month our guests are Paloma Nuñez, Jess Bryson, Sarah Hillier, and Lisa Merchant who have performed at The Second City and Bad Dog Theatre.

Plus you get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fueled by real life secrets submitted by the audience!

Headlined by Affirmative Action who is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background that have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/friday-night-confessional-tickets-211870017927

DOORS: 7:30 pm, show 8 pm