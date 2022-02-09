Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 8, 2022

Friday Night Confessional: Improv Comedy Show

Mahjong Mafia presents Friday Night Confessional! Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that brings together the most diverse cast in the city!

Plus YOU get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fueled by real life secrets submitted by the audience.

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined each week by some of the best comedians in Toronto. Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background that have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament.

Doors: 7:30 pm

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20

Fri, Feb 18th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

