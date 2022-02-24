Friday Night Confessional: Improv Comedy Show

Mahjong Mafia presents Friday Night Confessional! Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that brings together the most diverse cast in the city!

Plus YOU get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fueled by real life secrets submitted by the audience.

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined by some of the best comedians in Toronto! Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with a diverse cultural background that have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/friday-night-confessional-tickets-211870017927

Doors: 7:30