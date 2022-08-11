Friday Night Headliners Showcase

This Friday we are happy to present: Katie Boyle, Brandon Sagalow and more at the Royal Comedy Theatre! August 12 at 8 pm. $25.

Katie Boyle is an Irish comedian living in NYC. She performs daily all over NYC and has been seen regularly at New York Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, Eastville and on shows in Caroline’s on Broadway and many other amazing clubs and shows. She runs a podcast The Shift where she and guests talk about sex and dating from an Irish perspective. She runs a weekly show; Transplants Comedy Show every Friday at 7.30pm at QED.

With equal parts confident social observations and cutting self-deprecation, Brendan Sagalow has deftly and defiantly owned the stage for over 10 years!