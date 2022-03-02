Friday Roots: Pacific

6pm. YARD LIME

Live instrumental soca band featuring steelpan & horns.

9pm. GRACIE [Neo-Soul] with The Dirty B-Sides

Gracie is a songwriter who uses all of her gifts to make music that touches people. From Lauryn Hill to D’Angelo, Gracie has found a way to work her musical icons into all that she does. She also believes that music has the power to unlock us from our own prisons. “I’d love for this music to help people. Music offered me a release and comfort. That’s what I’d love to give.”

10pm. CALM [Alternative Hip-Hop] with The Dirty B-Sides

With psychedelic and soul influences, Calm creates rhythmically and melodically inventive rap music with intensity and a left field approach. His performance history includes live band and freestyle sets at The Beaches Jazz Festival, headlining Chevrolet Indie Fridays in Dundas Square, and most recently MixTO festival with the Rudy Ray Collective. Calm is ready to share his voice with the city with a catalog of music ready to release.

11pm. #boombaphumpday

The #boombaphumpday started in 2012 with an official launch in 2013. This was a hip-hop jam session and cypher hosted by The Dirty B-Sides unlike anything seen before in Canada. They bounced around from venue to venue until finally buying in to have their own, Friday Roots.

The Dirty B-Sides have run music direction for: J. Hoard (Grammy-winning), Shi Wisdom, Ray Robinson, Maestro Fresh Wes, Dream Warriors, Sydanie, Dan-e-o, Adria Kain, Young Paris (ROC Nation), Spek Won, Xolisa, Rich Kidd, Adam Bomb, Raz Fresco, Erik Flow, Clear Mortifee, Jusso, The Sorority, JustJohn, Jayd Ink, Wolf J McFarlane, and many more.

With drums, bass, keys, synths, horns, and even electric violins, this was the first curated open-stage concept jam session in Canada. It was also the first live band cypher of its kind in Canada, taking influences from The Lesson & Freestyle Mondays in NYC. All improvised, all freestyle, no writtens, kicking vibes on 100.