Friends of Comedy is back!
This Saturday night April 23rd, 2022 on location from Nickel 9 Distillery.
Presented by Valley Woods Entertainment, the team that brought you @zeke.n.rain
Join us for a night of live entertainment hosted by Garrett Jamieson, featuring comedians that have been seen on Just for Laughs: Nick Reynoldson, Olivia Stadler, and Patrick Hakeem.
Doors open at 6 pm event runs from 7-9 pm and the Nickel 9 Distillery bar will be pouring signature cocktails and neighborhood beer from start to finish! Tickets $20 at eventbrite.ca
Location Address - 90 Cawthra, Toronto, Ontario M6N 3C7
Event Price - $20
Location ID - 563351