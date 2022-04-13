Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 12, 2022

12 12 people viewed this event.

Friends of Comedy is back!

This Saturday night April 23rd, 2022 on location from Nickel 9 Distillery.

Presented by Valley Woods Entertainment, the team that brought you @zeke.n.rain

Join us for a night of live entertainment hosted by Garrett Jamieson, featuring comedians that have been seen on Just for Laughs: Nick Reynoldson, Olivia Stadler, and Patrick Hakeem.

Doors open at 6 pm event runs from 7-9 pm and the Nickel 9 Distillery bar will be pouring signature cocktails and neighborhood beer from start to finish! Tickets $20 at eventbrite.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 90 Cawthra, Toronto, Ontario M6N 3C7

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 563351

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 23rd, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

