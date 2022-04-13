Friends of Comedy is back!

This Saturday night April 23rd, 2022 on location from Nickel 9 Distillery.

Presented by Valley Woods Entertainment, the team that brought you @zeke.n.rain

Join us for a night of live entertainment hosted by Garrett Jamieson, featuring comedians that have been seen on Just for Laughs: Nick Reynoldson, Olivia Stadler, and Patrick Hakeem.

Doors open at 6 pm event runs from 7-9 pm and the Nickel 9 Distillery bar will be pouring signature cocktails and neighborhood beer from start to finish! Tickets $20 at eventbrite.ca