COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Friends Of Ricardo

The "Friends of Ricardo", gives an opportunity to comedians, who don't normally perform at Comedy Bar. You'll see some of.

Aug 20, 2021

Friends Of Ricardo

6 6 people viewed this event.

The “Friends of Ricardo”, gives an opportunity to comedians, who don’t normally perform at Comedy Bar. You’ll see some of the best pro/am comics in Canada. Plus, you never know who will drop in.

On the show: Taylor McWatters, Doriana Homerski, Vishal Ramesh, Aaron Wry

Headliner: Paul Thompson

Host: Ricardo Mejias

August 29, 7 pm. $15. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

Additional Details

Event Price - $15+tax

Location - Comedy Bar

Your Email Address - Muycalientecomedy@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5

Date And Time
2021-08-29 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-29

Location
945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5, Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Share With Friends