The “Friends of Ricardo”, gives an opportunity to comedians, who don’t normally perform at Comedy Bar. You’ll see some of the best pro/am comics in Canada. Plus, you never know who will drop in.

On the show: Taylor McWatters, Doriana Homerski, Vishal Ramesh, Aaron Wry

Headliner: Paul Thompson

Host: Ricardo Mejias

August 29, 7 pm. $15. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.