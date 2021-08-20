- News
The “Friends of Ricardo”, gives an opportunity to comedians, who don’t normally perform at Comedy Bar. You’ll see some of the best pro/am comics in Canada. Plus, you never know who will drop in.
On the show: Taylor McWatters, Doriana Homerski, Vishal Ramesh, Aaron Wry
Headliner: Paul Thompson
Host: Ricardo Mejias
August 29, 7 pm. $15. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.
Event Price - $15+tax
Location - Comedy Bar
Your Email Address - Muycalientecomedy@gmail.com
Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5