Fro One Night Only is back! Co-hosted by fro friends Aisha Alfa & Adrienne Fish. Two comedy teams battle it out to be named BEST COMEDIANS IN THE WORLD. We’re bringing back our original theme: Team Black vs Team Jew for your viewing pleasure! Will it be melanin for the win or will you challah L’Chaim one more time? The only way to find out is to get your tickets and join us FRO One Night Only! August 9 at 9:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

Featured Comedians:

Kate Davis, Natalie Norman, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Daniel Woodrow, Zabrina Chavennes, Jacob Balshin