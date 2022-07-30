Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

FRO One Night Only

Jul 30, 2022

FRO One Night Only

6 6 people viewed this event.

Fro One Night Only is back! Co-hosted by fro friends Aisha Alfa & Adrienne Fish. Two comedy teams battle it out to be named BEST COMEDIANS IN THE WORLD. We’re bringing back our original theme: Team Black vs Team Jew for your viewing pleasure! Will it be melanin for the win or will you challah L’Chaim one more time? The only way to find out is to get your tickets and join us FRO One Night Only! August 9 at 9:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

Featured Comedians:

Kate Davis, Natalie Norman, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Daniel Woodrow, Zabrina Chavennes, Jacob Balshin

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Tue, Aug 9th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine