From Darkness into Light: The Upper Canada Choristers & Cantemos

The Upper Canada Choristers and Latin ensemble Cantemos celebrate Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanzaa in a diversity of languages and styles. Laurie Evan Fraser conducts, with Hye Won Cecilia Lee as pianist.

Titled “From Darkness into Light”, the concert features excerpts from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio and Handel’s Messiah; words by poet Sarah Williams sung to a Haydn canon; Morten Lauridsen’s Sure on This Shining Night (to a poem of James Agee), two Christmas songs by John Rutter; carols, and the spiritual This Little Light of Mine.

For Chanukah, the choir performs We Are Lights and the Judeo-Spanish Ocho Kandelikas (Eight little candles). The choir honors the African American cultural celebration of Kwanzaa with Harambee (“pull together” in the Kenyan language of Kiswahili), a song reflecting the seven principles of the holiday.

Cantemos offers up three Spanish numbers: Quieres Contar mis Estrellas? (Do You Want to Count My Stars?), by Venezuelan Miguel Delgado Estevez, arranged for men’s voices by Venezuelan composer Cesar Alejandro Carrillo; aguinaldos (carols) by Carrillo, and Los Reyes del Oriente (Kings from the East), from Puerto Rico.

In person tickets: A limited number of tickets, at $25, will be available to fully vaccinated people aged 12 and up (subject to all public health regulations in force at the time), on a first-come basis from Eventbrite.

Live-streaming is free, but donations are welcome to cover expenses.