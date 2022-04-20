Frontline worker comedy show for nursing week

Frontline standup comedy

Is a comedy show to celebrate nursing week with the best comedians and frontline worker comics in Canada! Laughter is the best medicine and because of this pandemic healthcare workers need it even more! Come celebrate nursing week at comedy bar! May 15th 7pm in the main space! 23 +tax online and 28 +tax at the door!!

Our headliner for this evening is Gina Siva!!

Gina Siva is a Tamil-Canadian Comedian who doubles as a Nurse. Born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario she offers a fresh perspective on growing up as a first gen in a South Asian home.

She likes long walks by the Bluffs, and occasionally takes a dip in Lake Ontario no matter what the caution signs read.

She is the producer of the sold out show, G-Day at Comedy Bar.

She has performed on shows in Toronto and Montreal such as Asian And Funny, Comedy Kapow, Crimson Wave, Fresh Rice, Hack Couture, HOME, Mirchi, New Normal Comedy, OTHER and The Visarangles.

Comics featured on this night of laughter during nursing week include

Bryan Hatt

Nearly two decades in the business have transformed Bryan into one of the best acts in the country. Bryan has filmed a Comedy Now for the Comedy Network, appeared on the Halifax & Winnipeg Comedy Festivals, was a finalist in the Great Canadian Laugh Off and has opened for legends like Gilbert Godfried, Harland Williams, Big Jay Oakerson and more! He’ll make you laugh and feel thinner all at once!

“Much of Hatt’s act seems to take place between the legs, and covers the familiar ground of being a sad-sack, single guy, but there are brains at work in his bits too. Hatt’s act is more palatable without being PG-13. There’s always a wink and implied nudge behind his Don Rickles-ish needling.” – Eye Magaz

Dan Bryan Rosen

Here’s my bio:

Dan Rosen is a comedian and filmmaker who has been producing comedy shows around Toronto for 5 years. He performed his critically-acclaimed one-person show Game of Crohn’s at festivals across Canada. He produces and hosts World Class Comedy on the last Thursday of every month at MB The Place To Be in North York and Big Dumb Show the first Saturday of every month at Comedy Bar West. He wrote and directed the sci-fi film Joe & Mary’s Kid, which is available on Amazon Prime in the US and the UK.

Carolina DG

Carolina DG (Gonzaga) is the host and producer of Comedy for Dummies at The Piston Bar and owns a virtual event business by the same name. She also works in Senior Living and produces shows for staff appreciation at hospital networks across the GTA. She was featured on The Filipino Channel show BRYG in 2021.

And Janice Israeloff

Janice works in long term care as a recreation threapist. Every evening after her shift she heads out to perform across the city in bars and Comedy clubs. She also acts in commercials and films where she gets cast as nice ladies called Mary or mean ladies called Karen.

Make sure you come check out comedy by frontline workers during nursing week guaranteed good time!!

https://comedybar.ca/shows/frontline-comedy?ev=2022-05-15