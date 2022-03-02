Full Stack Friday

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 2, 2022

A fresh stack of comedians the second Friday of every Month. ‘Perfect 10 Comedy’ has been running high quality monthly shows since it opened 13 years ago, and this one is definitely not one to miss.

The Comedians:

– Alan Shane Lewis

– Daniel Woodrow

– Olivia Stadler

– Patrick Hakeem

– Hannah Lawrence 

– Nigel Grinstead

Tallboys, 838 Bloor St W.

March 11th Doors 8:30PM. Tickets at eventbrite.ca

Location Address - 838 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Fri, Mar 11th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

