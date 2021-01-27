Funk Raiders #12 The Best Global Funky Breaks & Bass Livestream with Beardyman

Join us as we celebrate the connections we created in our global community throughout 2020 and 2021. Headliners including Beardyman, Wick-It The Instigator & Huda Hudia as well as so many more. Volume 12 takes us to the UK, New Zealand, Hungary, the USA & Canada.

For those new to Twitch, the chat is what makes it so special. Connect with real like-minded heads who love funk, beats, and breaks community. Connect with the DJs as they play to get a more direct and personal experience. Come drop into the party as we proudly present the best in beats breaks funk house and DNB with Funk Raiders.

