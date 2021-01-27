Funk Raiders #12 The Best Global Funky Breaks & Bass Livestream with Beardyman

NOW MagazineAll EventsFunk Raiders #12 The Best Global Funky Breaks & Bass Livestream with Beardyman

by
18 18 people viewed this event.

Join us as we celebrate the connections we created in our global community throughout 2020 and 2021. Headliners including Beardyman, Wick-It The Instigator & Huda Hudia as well as so many more. Volume 12 takes us to the UK, New Zealand, Hungary, the USA & Canada.

For those new to Twitch, the chat is what makes it so special. Connect with real like-minded heads who love funk, beats, and breaks community. Connect with the DJs as they play to get a more direct and personal experience. Come drop into the party as we proudly present the best in beats breaks funk house and DNB with Funk Raiders.

https://www.facebook.com/events/229301695494251 

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-01-30 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-01-31 @ 03:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

