SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 10, 2021CROW'S THEATRE (ONLINE)SINGLE TICKETS ARE $20 If modern gardening has a patron saint, it must be.

Sep 1, 2021

If modern gardening has a patron saint, it must be English artist, filmmaker, and queer rights activist Derek Jarman. As the AIDS plague took his friends one by one and he himself faced an increasingly uncertain future, he discovered his own form of hope, resilience, and solace in his garden by the sea. 

Cecilia Livingston writes deeply-felt songs of love and loss, and they chime perfectly with Donna McKevitt’s heart-aching songs that use beautiful texts drawn from Derek Jarman’s journals. Their works are intertwined in Garden of Vanished Pleasures, a fully-staged production for digital broadcast, devised and directed by Tim Albery, working with other members of the team who brought you Hell’s Fury, The Hollywood Songbook. 

Venue Name - Crow's Theatre (ONLINE)

Event Price - $20

Thu, Sep 23rd, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
345 Carlaw Avenue, Online Event

Concert or Performance

Music

Crow's Theatre (ONLINE)

