GATHERING SPARKS is the graceful collision of Eve Goldberg and Jane Lewis—musical friends who blend tight harmonies, finely crafted songs in an infectious mix of styles, and a love of participatory singing to create an intimate, compelling and uplifting experience. Their inclusive approach embraces folk, pop, blues and gospel influences tastefully played on acoustic guitar, piano, accordion, and ukulele.
Location Address - 200 McIntosh St Scarborough MIN3X3
Event Price - $30 Advance