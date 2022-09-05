Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 5, 2022

5 5 people viewed this event.

GATHERING SPARKS is the graceful collision of Eve Goldberg and Jane Lewis—musical friends who blend tight harmonies, finely crafted songs in an infectious mix of styles, and a love of participatory singing to create an intimate, compelling and uplifting experience. Their inclusive approach embraces folk, pop, blues and gospel influences tastefully played on acoustic guitar, piano, accordion, and ukulele.

Additional Details

Location Address - 200 McIntosh St Scarborough MIN3X3

Event Price - $30 Advance

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 17th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

