Gay AF​ (And Funny) is back again with Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Ted Morris, Vong Show, Martha Chaves and host Robert Watson. All ticket sale money will go directly to our comedians. 8 pm. Tickets sold in blocks of four for $60 + ticket fee ($67.80 total).

Ticket link: https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14354

Comedy Bar is currently selling tickets in packages of 4. We are not selling single tickets due to our lowered capacity. If you have a group of 6-10 people, please e-mail boxoffice@comedybar.ca to make arrangements.

Venue Information: