NOW MagazineAll EventsGay AF (And Funny)

Gay AF (And Funny)

Gay AF (And Funny)

by
249 249 people viewed this event.

Gay AF​ (And Funny) is back again with Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Ted Morris, Vong Show, Martha Chaves and host Robert Watson. All ticket sale money will go directly to our comedians. 8 pm.  Tickets sold in blocks of four for $60 + ticket fee ($67.80 total).

Ticket link: https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14354

Comedy Bar is currently selling tickets in packages of 4. We are not selling single tickets due to our lowered capacity. If you have a group of 6-10 people, please e-mail boxoffice@comedybar.ca to make arrangements.

Venue Information:

  • As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions.
    MASK REQUIREMENTS:
  • All customers are required to wear a mask while entering the building and being seated – No exceptions!
  • While you are at your table, you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks.
  • When going to the washroom, or exiting the venue, you are again required to wear a mask.
    Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen all guests and seat you at your table.
    Accessibility: Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue.

Additional Details

Location - Comedy Bar

(40 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-09-08 @ 08:00 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Comedy Bar
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 

Registration End Date

2020-09-08

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.