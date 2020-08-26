Gay AF (And Funny) is back again with Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Ted Morris, Vong Show, Martha Chaves and host Robert Watson. All ticket sale money will go directly to our comedians. 8 pm. Tickets sold in blocks of four for $60 + ticket fee ($67.80 total).
Ticket link: https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14354
Comedy Bar is currently selling tickets in packages of 4. We are not selling single tickets due to our lowered capacity. If you have a group of 6-10 people, please e-mail boxoffice@comedybar.ca to make arrangements.
Venue Information:
- As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions.
MASK REQUIREMENTS:
- All customers are required to wear a mask while entering the building and being seated – No exceptions!
- While you are at your table, you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks.
- When going to the washroom, or exiting the venue, you are again required to wear a mask.
Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen all guests and seat you at your table.
Accessibility: Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue.
