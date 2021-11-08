Gay AF Christmas Spectacular

- News
The Super Queer holiday tradition returns.
It’s the most hunty-ful time of the year, and Gay AF is here to serve you a holiday size helping of Queer stand-up, drag, and musical comedy with Tamara Shevon, Foad HP, Bobbi Summers, Mikael Melo & Messy Margaret.
Hosted by Canadian Comedy Award winner Robert Watson, and featuring comedians seen on JFL, OutTV, CBC Comedy, JFL42, LOL Network, Second City, TikTok & more.
Bring a friend or two and be ready to Ho Ho Ho!
Wednesday December 8th @ 8 pm.
Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West.
Tickets $23.
*Sexy Santa will be giving out the prizes, he is not an actual prize.
Accessibility: Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.
