Gay AF Christmas Spectacular

The Super Queer holiday tradition returns.

It’s the most hunty-ful time of the year, and Gay AF is here to serve you a holiday size helping of Queer stand-up, drag, and musical comedy with Tamara Shevon, Foad HP, Bobbi Summers, Mikael Melo & Messy Margaret.

Hosted by Canadian Comedy Award winner Robert Watson, and featuring comedians seen on JFL, OutTV, CBC Comedy, JFL42, LOL Network, Second City, TikTok & more.

Bring a friend or two and be ready to Ho Ho Ho!

Wednesday December 8th @ 8 pm.

Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West.

Tickets $23.

*Sexy Santa will be giving out the prizes, he is not an actual prize.

Accessibility: Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.