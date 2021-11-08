New restaurants

The Super Queer holiday tradition returns.It's the most hunty-ful time of the year, and Gay AF is here to serve.

Nov 8, 2021

Gay AF Christmas Spectacular

Hosted by Canadian Comedy Award winner Robert Watson, and featuring comedians seen on JFL, OutTV, CBC Comedy, JFL42, LOL Network, Second City, TikTok & more.

Bring a friend or two and be ready to Ho Ho Ho!
Wednesday December 8th @ 8 pm.
Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West.
Tickets $23. 
*Sexy Santa will be giving out the prizes, he is not an actual prize.

Accessibility: Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 23.00

Wed, Dec 8th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
 

