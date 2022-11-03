Gay AF Christmas Spectacular!

Nov 3, 2022

4 4 people viewed this event.

Time to celebrate the Holigays!

GAY AF CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR returns to Comedy Bar for its annual Queer comedy EXTRA-VAGANZA!
With comedy award winners and performers seen on OutTV, JFL, CBC Comedy, Second City, SiriusXM, TikTok & more! This show sells out every year so snatch up those tickets and get your stockings hung!

Featuring
HILLARY YAAS
BRENDAN D’SOUZA
MIKAEL MELO
ZABRINA DOUGLAS
& AL VAL

Hosted by Canadian Comedy Award winner ROBERT WATSON
COMEDY! DRAG! PRIZES! SEXY SANTA!

“Expect some stellar stand-up comedy” – MyGayToronto.com

Wednesday December 7th @ 8pm. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West (near Ossington)
Tickets $23 advance, $30 at the door.

Presented by Freddie. Get PreP prescribed and delivered to your door hassle free. gofreddie.com

ACCESSIBILITY
Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.

