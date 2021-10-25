Homo Say What?

Gay AF Comedy presents an outrageous new queer comedy show featuring a dynamite lineup of Canada’s favourite LGBTQ2S+ comedians.

Hosted by Canadian Comedy Award winner Robert Watson, featuring Rush Kazi (OutTV, Asian Comedy All-Stars), Courtney Gilmour (JFL Homegrown Winner, LOL Network), Danny Adhim (Folk’n Comedy, 6ix City Films), Hillary Yaas (Squirrel Talk, Catching Up With The Kovids), Vong Show (OutTV, Rice Comedy, You Better Represent Podcast) + headliner Ted Morris (JFL, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival, CBC Comedy). Nov 25 at 8 pm. $10, online Pwyc (livestream Oct 28-Dec 9).

In-person tickets:

$10 (purchased in groups of 1, 2, or 4)

Digital tickets:

Pay-What-You-Can ($0-$20)

A part of LIVE @ Tallulah’s – A series of performances at Buddies in Bad Times’ Cabaret, and livestreamed to your home, October 28 – December 9.