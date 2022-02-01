Gay AF Comedy: Valium-Times Day

Gay AF Comedy has the perfect cure for these anxiety inducing times, an all Queer line-up of some of Toronto’s favourite comedians! Featuring performers seen on OutTV, JFL42, HBO, TikTok & more!

Clif Knight, Sam Sferrazza, Brendan D’Souza, Ajahnis Charley, Keegan Hawkeswood and Hillary Yaas.

Hosted by Canadian Comedy Award winner Robert Watson.

Wednesday February 16th @ 8pm. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West.

Tickets $20 + Tax.

Proof of Vaccination required. Reduced capacity & all Covid protocols are being followed, so please do the same if you plan to attend.