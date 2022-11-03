Gay AF Late Nite

Gay AF Comedy is offering up Toronto’s best comedians in a new monthly show for Queer stand-up stans and anyone who likes their comedy served late-at-night! Advance tickets are now only $15 thanks to our Presenting Sponsor Freddie!

We’ve got comedy award winners and comedians seen on OutTV, JFL, CBC Comedy, CraveTV, Second City, SiriusXM, TikTok & more!

Featuring

RUSH KAZI

HUNNI KRULLER

PETER KNEGT

BOUGIE B BOUGE

& Headliner, Just For Laughs alumni and Canadian Comedy Award winner KYLE BROWNRIGG

Hosted by ROBERT WATSON

COMEDY! DRAG! PRIZES! Gay AF always delivers a great show, come join the funny!

Friday November 25th, 11pm.

Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West (near Ossington)

Tickets $15 online, $20 at the door (tax included)

Presented by Freddie. Get PReP prescribed and delivered to your door hassle free. gofreddie.com

ACCESSIBILITY

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.