After legit SHUTTING DOWN Comedy bar with the final show at Toronto Sketchfest on March 14th, Tom Hearn is crawling out of a his iso den and giving you his flavour of hot, gay and twisted solo sketch comedy… AKA GAY GARBAGE!

GAY GARBAGE = Social (lite) satire, original characters & songs, too much dancing for someone who is a “MOVER”, TWO impressions at least??

AUG 28 at 10 pm. TICKETS: Sold in tables of 4 ($15 per seat) = $60+ fees, at comedybar.ca